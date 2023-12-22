6-month-old baby going home after life-changing surgery

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Six-month-old William Brumley is ready to fly home after receiving a life-changing surgery at the El Paso Children’s Hospital.

William Brumley, also known as Willie, received a less-invasive surgery by Dr. David Yates to fix a rare cranial malformation.

Nonprofit flies baby into El Paso for surgery at Children’s Hospital

The Brumley family flew from Cincinnati, Ohio to El Paso in a private jet at no cost from the help of AeroAngel, a non-profit organization.

“Being in Cincinnati 1,400 miles away, it’s just so, so important to be able to get the family direct flight protected, just kind of lift that burden. So it just fits right at the heart of our mission,” said Mark Pestal, executive director for AeroAngel.

The Brumleys said they came to El Paso for Dr. Yates to perform a less-invasive surgery.

“We literally just open up this suture, just the way it was intended to be. And it allows the child’s brain to actually push and remodel the bone and to grow normally so that the child no longer has pressure on their brain,” Yates said.

Yates said Willie only lost a tablespoon of blood and did great through the whole process.

“Right now, (he) still has a head shape that is a little bit more triangular. However, this will rapidly start growing out and correcting. And by the age of 5, you’ll never know that this kid ever had any surgery at all,” Yates, said.

On Friday, Dec. 22, the Brumleys will have their last check with Dr. Yates and Willie will get a helmet to wear when he returns to Cincinnati.

“To know that William is going to leave here, fly back home and live a perfectly normal life. Whereas just a week ago, had he not had this surgery, that wasn’t necessarily going to be the case,” Dr. Yates said.

John Brumley, Willie’s father, told KTSM that they were told that Willie would become a more blissful baby.

“So before he was a happy baby and they said after the surgery he’d be a happier baby, which I didn’t think was possible. But somehow he’s gotten cuter and happier,” Brumley said.

“I know he’s feeling good and I’m feeling good. So we’re all feeling a whole lot better. And, you know, we’re just kind of ready to get back home,” Brumley said.

