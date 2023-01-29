6-month-old boy kidnapped with twin brother in Ohio dies: police

Ky’air Thomas, one of a pair of twin infants whose kidnapping a month ago in Ohio sparked a nationwide Amber Alert, has died, according to authorities.

Columbus police responded to a report of a baby not breathing just before 11 p.m. Saturday. First responders took the 6-month-old to Children’s Hospital, and he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

Authorities are “actively investigating,” and an autopsy will be conducted on Monday, according to WBNS-TV. Police did not release any other details of the baby’s death.

Ky’air and his brother, Kason, were kidnapped Dec. 20 at age 5 months as their mother popped into a pizzeria to grab an order and left them outside in a running car with the doors unlocked.

Ky’air was found hours later in a car seat between two vehicles in a parking lot near Dayton International Airport, about 70 miles west of Columbus. Kason was picked up Dec. 22, still in the stolen car, outside a Papa John’s near Indianapolis. Both infants were reportedly safe.

Nalah Jackson, 24, was arrested, charged with kidnapping and indicted on two federal counts of kidnapping of a minor.

She allegedly wandered out of the restaurant when the mother entered, jumped into the car and drove away. Surveillance video picked her up at a gas station, and police released photos of the black, four-door Accord. Two women were credited with being instrumental in finding her and the boys.

