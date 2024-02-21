6-month-old girl shot while being held by her father; 2 Ohio men charged

The trial for two men accused of shooting a six-month-old girl and her father in a Cleveland suburb was set to start today.

The shooting happened in September in Garfield Heights, WOIO in Cleveland reported.

The girl was being held by her father at the time of the shooting, according to police. Her father was also hit and suffered a gunshot wound to the hip. He was treated for his injury and the girl was flown to the hospital.

The family of the baby told WOIO that she is now home from the hospital.

Khayree Sullivan, 23, and Kameren White, 22, were both arrested and indicted on charges in connection to the shooting. They were both charged with five counts of felonious assault and three counts of discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more about what’s happened in their trial.



