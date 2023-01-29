6-month-old twin subject of AMBER Alert in December dies

One of the twin boys who was the center of a statewide AMBER Alert in December has died.

Police confirmed to our news partners at WBNS that Ky’air Thomas was pronounced dead just before midnight Saturday.

Homicide detectives responded to the call for an unresponsive child and are investigating the baby’s death, according to WBNS.

>> RELATED: ‘It’s gut-wrenching;’ Family pleads for return of 5-month-old abducted from Columbus

Additional details about Ky’air’s death were not immediately available.

In December 2022, Ky’air and his brother Kason were both the subject of an AMBER Alert out of the Columbus area.

>> RELATED: ‘There was a lapse of communication;’ Columbus Police provide new details to AMBER Alert case

Police said the mother of the boys went inside a Donatos Pizza on North High Street for a DoorDash order and left her vehicle running and unlocked with the twins inside.

Nalah Jackson, 24, was inside the restaurant when the mother walked in. Jackson walked out the restaurant’s side door and got into the mother’s vehicle, police said.

Ky’air was found safe at the Dayton International Airport several hours later following the kidnapping. Kason was found safe in Indianapolis days later. Jackson was arrested and charged in connection with the kidnapping.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.