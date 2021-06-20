6 more arrested as NYC illegal fireworks crackdown continues
In all, six people were arrested and authorities seized nearly $8,000 worth of illegal fireworks.
It wasn't immediately known if the driver acted intentionally in the Saturday night incident that forced the cancellation of the parade.
The balloon's pilot decided to make the landing early because of the blustery weather.
New York City mayoral candidates Andrew Yang and Kathryn Garcia campaigned together on Saturday, three days out from the Democratic primary.Why it matters: The NYC election is for the first time taking place under a ranked choice voting system, leading candidates to push for rivals' supporters to rank them second or third. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe display could hurt Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a front-runne
CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks senior management allegedly decided against calling police after being informed of two players’ sexual assault allegations against a former video coach, according to a report by TSN’s Rick Westhead, citing an unnamed source. The attorney representing one of the players in a lawsuit against the Hawks said she was aware of the meeting. “It wasn’t news to me,” ...
Scientists on the Government's vaccines advisory group have been left "in the dark" about whether children will be offered Covid jabs, health sources have said. The Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunisation (JVCI) has "reached its conclusion" on the contentious issue but the decision is now "stuck" in government. Last week, The Telegraph revealed that ministers would be advised against the mass rollout of Covid jabs to children until scientists obtain more data on the risks. Senior JCVI membe
Child stars Macaulay Culkin and Frankie Muniz now have children of their own. Here are other celebrities who'll be celebrating Father's Day this year.
Opening weekend for 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' with an estimated $11.7 million shot down 'A Quiet Place Part II's lead.
A man was slashed on the head while standing on a subway platform in Times Square.
Vanessa Perilman, head designer for the line's women's department, is under fire for her online argument with model Qaher Harhash.
'My parents woke me and my brother up in the middle of the night and we left.' The post Meet Ali Jahangiri, From Iran To Aalto University School of Business appeared first on Poets&Quants.
Samsung, Sony, Nintendo, Apple, Olay, Xbox, Purell, Bissell — save up to over 80 percent!
While there are many factors—like environment, family history, and age—that can affect how long you live, there’s no shortage of research to back up the very strong connection between diet and longevity. “Fruits and vegetables contain compounds that reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke, some cancers, chronic respiratory diseases, diabetes, and obesity, which is one of the reasons health experts are constantly trying to encourage people to eat more of them,” says Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, author of Eating in Color. Here is a laundry list of the most nutritious foods to add to your diet to improve your longevity and protect your health.
Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump all came into office with little or no international affairs experience. And it showed.
Prince Charles told the Sussexes that he will change key legal documents to make sure that Archie doesn't inherit the "prince" title, said reports.
The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she hid references to Diana, Princess of Wales in her new children's book. The Bench, which was inspired by Prince Harry’s relationship with the couple’s two-year-old son Archie, includes illustrations of Princess Diana's favourite flower, forget-me-nots. The subtle nod to the Princess is one of numerous personal "nuggets tucked within the book", the Duchess said on Sunday in her first media interview regarding the book. The Duchess’ debut publication topp
At a Florida event, the MyPillow founder said that "one prophet guy" told him years ago that he and Donald Trump would become great friends.
A post online claims QAnon supporters are being lured into buying fabricated tickets to a "second Trump inauguration." This is false.
The Duke of Cambridge kicked off Father's Day celebrations by counting down to the start of a half-marathon on the Sandringham Estate on Sunday with his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The royal trio arrived just before the start of the first-ever Run Sandringham, a community event aimed at raising thousands of pounds for good causes. William, George and Charlotte walked to the stage holding hands, before sending hundreds of runners on their way.
Johnson said it would be too costly to give federal employees another day off, but conceded his efforts on Tuesday.
The Portuguese soccer star bought the 2,500-square-foot pad for $18.5 million in 2015. He first put it on the market in 2019.