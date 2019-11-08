6 Motivational Mottos Real Parents Tell Themselves When The Going Gets Tough

“Don’t Give Up”

“Don't give up!” My mom didn’t say this to me as much as she shouted it. She made me promise. On her head was a chic scarf, and her eyebrows were neatly crafted back into existence thanks to her trusty Maybelline. Cancer had taken so much, but not her ferocity to protect her children in a life that would soon be without her. Little did I know she was bestowing on me the words I would need to survive the most difficult time of my life. I expected my mother to die. Her cancer was rare and untreatable, so it was logical that her body would lose its hard fight to a rogue cell. What I did not expect was my son’s epilepsy.

Months after I buried my mother, I was in an ambulance racing to the nearest E.R. with my 2-year-old son. He’d had a seizure. The first of many. I ran down the hall and promised my unconscious toddler I would not give up. In the year since his diagnosis, I’ve said these simple and perhaps cliché words to myself everywhere: in the hospital where we spent our days, in pharmacies fighting for his medication, during school meetings where I lobbied for the care he deserves. I heard my mom’s words in my ears as I crossed the finish line of my first 10K. On days when I felt like quitting, these words—“Don’t give up”—resuscitated my will. After all, a promise is a promise.

Courtesy of Joy Mermelstein

—Joy Mermelstein, Trumbull, CT

“Let’s Waste Time”

As a chronic overcommitter with a severe case of productivity-itis, I’ve found that it’s a challenge to prioritize moments of downtime for my 5-year-old son, Henry, and my 3-year-old daughter, Ella. My husband and I both work full-time during the week, and our weekends are captured by day trips, dance classes, soccer practices, and birthday parties. Time has become a treasured commodity.

Recently, Henry, Ella, and I had a rare free afternoon. As we strolled to a local playground—and I mentally made a list of ways we could fill our time afterward—Henry piped up with an idea of his own. “Let’s waste time today,” he said, big brown eyes shining with mischievous excitement. “Let’s go to the park and stay for as long as we want to, even though we have other things to do!”

Taken aback that he’d already gleaned the simple enjoyment of unscheduled time, I laughed and told him I loved that idea. Now I try to give the “Let’s waste time” philosophy its due in parenting. We still have active weekends, but we also have precious pockets of time in which the kids drive the agenda. Burying toes in the sandbox, sniffing garden herbs, and morphing into tickle monsters are often our top priorities.

It turns out “wasted” time is actually time well spent.

Courtesy of Molly Lopez