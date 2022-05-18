6 Multi-Country Tours You Can Do on a Budget This Summer

Skreidzeleu / Shutterstock.com

According to Expedia’s 2022 Travel Trends Report, this is the year of the GOAT — when people want to take the “Greatest of All Trips.” Forty-one percent of U.S. travelers polled stated they want to experience excitement and exhilaration on their next trip, while 40% confirmed they are more willing than ever to splurge on their vacay.

Top international travel destinations for respondents included Playa del Carmen, Tulum, London and Paris, but an expensive international vacation isn’t a possibility for everyone, of course.

If you are one of those people, worry not and consider this: What if you could have an exciting trip to a top international travel destination without breaking the bank? If that sounds like the kind of vacation you could get on board with, here are six multi-country tours you can do on a budget this summer. Bon voyage!

Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and France

If you’re interested in touring four countries in Europe but have little time to spare, consider the Glimpse of Europe tour. Experience a whirlwind seven-day tour of Europe, including the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and France, starting at $1,215 per person.

You’ll sightsee and spend time in Amsterdam, Cologne, Rhineland, Lucerne and Paris. Included in the price are two dinners and six breakfasts, six nights of tried-and-trusted hotel accommodations — plus, all hotel service charges and tips, baggage handling fees and local taxes.

Mexico, Guatemala and Belize

Take an extended 17-day vacation to Mexico, Guatemala and Belize. The Maya Encounter tour starts at $1,436 per person or about $85 per day. The trip begins in Playa del Carmen, Mexico and ends in Antigua, Guatemala.

You’ll enjoy the perfect balance of locally-led experiences and time to explore the white sand beaches and coral reefs on your own. Twelve nights of hotel accommodations, one night of camping with facilities, two nights at a multi-share lodge and one night at a homestay are included.

Brazil, Argentina and Chile

This 17-day vacation begins in Brazil and ends in Chile, and starts at $1,255 per person. The Rio de Janeiro to Santiago de Chile tour includes bus trips, accommodations, excursions and some of the required airport and bus station transfers.

Thirteen breakfasts and one dinner at the tango show in Buenos Aires on Day 11 is also included. On this trip, you’ll enjoy excursions to a rainforest, waterfalls, museums, wineries, local markets and take part in a rafting adventure.

Hungary, Austria, Slovakia and the Czech Republic

If an Eastern European tour sounds like your dream trip, take the Budapest to Prague Adventure, which starts at $1,430 per person. Accompanied by an expert guide, you’ll visit the historic capital cities of Budapest, Bratislava, Vienna and Prague on this seven-day tour and see castles, museums and other various points of interest, such as Heroes’ Square.

Accommodations at a standard hotel and six breakfasts are included in the price.

Spain, France and England

A Virtuous Line tour gives participants a chance to visit Spain, France and England over the course of 10 days. Prices start at $1,228 per person.

You’ll begin in Madrid and end it in London, visiting famous sites and interesting destinations, such as the Bullfighting Museum, a medieval monastery, the Spanish Village, the Eiffel Tower the Siene River and the Changing of the Guard. Breakfast and hotel accommodations are included.

Countries of the Balkan Peninsula Tour

Imagine a 14-day tour tour across the Balkan Peninsula, sightseeing in Bulgaria, Serbia, Bosnia, Croatia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Albania and Macedonia. The Balkan Kaleidoscope tour is just that, and it’s affordable, too. Prices start at just $978 per person, plus a $106 local payment.

The tour includes 13 breakfasts and accommodations in three-star hotels, which feature double-occupancy rooms with private toilets and showers. Sites of interest include mosques, cathedrals, churches, palaces, the Adriatic Sea, fortresses and town squares.

