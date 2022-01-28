6 Northern Branch Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

Jan. 28—Six inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Northern Branch Jail, three days after the facility opened, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman on Thursday.

Two of the inmates tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, a day after they were transferred among the 244 inmates from the Main Jail to the Northern Branch Jail when it was certified for occupancy, according to Zick.

All 244 inmates, along with the transporting and receiving staff, tested negative for the coronavirus before the transfer, on Saturday, Zick added.

Then four more inmates tested positive after the transfer, including three on Tuesday and one inmate on Wednesday. All six inmates were asymptomatic, according to Zick.

Zick said the transfer was conducted after consultation with the Public Health Department and in accordance with public health orders. All transferred inmates were quarantined and tested daily since they arrived to the new facility, and it was during the surveillance testing that the infected inmates were identified, she said.

In addition, Zick said all staff, contractors, vendors and others who work in positions that have direct inmate contact are regularly tested and required to wear an N95 mask while working.

Custody staff are working with Wellpath medical contractors to care for six inmates, who have been re-housed and isolated in a separate housing area.

Additionally, the Sheriff's Office is also coordinating with staff at the Superior Court and Public Defender's Office to adjust court appearances in order to prevent spread of the coronavirus via inmate movement, according to Zick.