6 numbers to know in Colorado's new $36 billion state budget package

John Frank
·2 min read

Data: Budget package narrative

The $36.4 billion state budget package introduced this week at the General Assembly represents "a return to a sense of normal," said chief budget writer Rep. Julie McCluskie.

The big picture: The spending for the fiscal year starting July 1 represents a roughly 4% increase from the current budget year, adding more money for education, a new state agency, hundreds of new employees and federal stimulus dollars.

Zoom in: The Democratic majority is making dozens of major policy decisions, directing money to their pet projects and shared priorities with Gov. Jared Polis.

By the numbers: Here are six figures to know about this year's spending package:

$43.5 million: The total set aside to address air quality after the state allowed federal regulators to downgrade its standing.

  • Much of the money will go toward hiring about 66 new regulators and establishing monitoring programs to cut emissions.

$4.7 million: The cost to increase security protection for the governor, state patrol and other officers at the state Capitol complex.

  • Secretary of State Jena Griswold will get another $32,000 to hire private security to address threats related to her role overseeing elections.

$800,000: The amount earmarked for the state's Commission on Judicial Discipline to conduct an investigation into misconduct after the Supreme Court wouldn't give it the needed money.

107%: The estimated number of new agents, analysts and other employees that the Colorado Bureau of Investigation will add in the next three years, a 31% increase in its staffing.

4.3%: The amount undergraduate tuition will increase for incoming students at the University of Colorado, Boulder.

  • Other state colleges expect resident tuition to increase no more than 2%, but graduate and non-resident students could see larger hikes.

3%: The across-the-board salary hike state employees can expect next fiscal year.

  • In addition, $1.4 million and new staffers to execute the new collective bargaining agreement with the state employees union, which includes tuition reimbursement and crisis support.

