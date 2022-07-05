6 Offbeat, Quick Ways To Save $1,000

CiydemImages / iStock.com

The best way to build your savings over time is through consistent -- preferably automated -- contributions. Even if you don't have much to contribute, making it a habit is how you ensure a healthy savings account.

If you're in need of a quick $1,000, though, there are myriad other ways to save.

Whether you need the cash for a last-minute vacation, investment opportunity or next month's rent, a grand may add up easier than you think. Here are six offbeat tips from experts on how to snag that $1,000.

Put Your Credit Cards on Ice

"One way [I] suggest adding to savings is to put your credit cards on ice. Yes, I am suggesting that you literally freeze them," said Elle Kaplan, CEO of LexION Capital, a women-owned and operated investment firm.

"You place your credit card in a mug, fill it with water and place it in the freezer. If you want to use it to make a purchase, you have to wait until the water melts. During that time, most folks often forget it or have moved on from the impulse to buy."

Try a No-Spend Challenge

"Consider a no-spend challenge. These can be great fun and an opportunity to get the kids involved. Setting a specific target and also planning a reward such as a day out somewhere fun helps maintain motivation. I like to keep a savings chart in an obvious place, so we have a clear visual reminder of our goal," said Renee Rosales, M.Ed., founder and CEO of Theara.

"This can also provide a great opportunity to connect as a family. Encourage your kids to come up with ideas and suggestions of fun, affordable activities, such as a picnic in the park or a DIY project you've been putting off. Some of the best memories are created with very little money."

Get a Roommate

"Taking in a roommate isn't for everyone, but if you have an extra bedroom, it's possible to use it. Depending on where you reside, you can sell a portion of your home for far over $1,000," said Sarah Ross, financial advisor and co-founder of CocoLoan.

Rent Out Your Car, Too

"If a person needs to save money fast, renting stuff they can go without for a while is a good place to start. These days, you can rent both your car and parking space for a decent daily amount of money," said Boryana Stefanova, founder of personal finance site Cash Embrace.

DIY

"Inevitably, there are things you are paying for that you could do yourself. An example of this could be pedicures, washing your car, weeding your garden or even making your own coffee. Commit to doing one (or more) of these things yourself for a while, and each time you do it, socks that money away," said Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert for TrueTrae.com.

Skip Holidays

"Another way to save money is to not celebrate holidays you're not particularly fond of," Stefanova said. "For example, if you're not a fan of Christmas, you don't have to celebrate it just because most people do. Not buying Christmas presents for your extended family might save you over $1,000, depending on your budget."

6 Offbeat, Quick Ways To Save $1,000