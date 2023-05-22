6-year-old, 12-year-old accused of armed robbery in southwest Charlotte

WSOCTV.com News Staff
Two children are suspects in an armed robbery that happened Sunday morning in southwest Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Monday that an investigation is underway after the robbery was reported at an apartment complex near Diamond Creek Circle and S. Tryon Street. Police said a 6-year-old and a 12-year-old were involved in the robbery.

Channel 9 obtained a police report for the robbery, and it said two suspects threatened a woman with a firearm and stole her Samsung Galaxy smartphone at about 8 a.m. Sunday. The police report didn’t indicate that the suspects were juveniles, but CMPD gave the update on social media on Monday.

CMPD is set to speak about the armed robbery investigation at 2:30 p.m. Monday. You can stream the news conference at this link.

This is a developing story, check back for updates after the news conference.

