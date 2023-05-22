6-year-old, 12-year-old accused of armed robbery in southwest Charlotte

Two children are suspects in an armed robbery that happened Sunday morning in southwest Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Monday that an investigation is underway after the robbery was reported at an apartment complex near Diamond Creek Circle and S. Tryon Street. Police said a 6-year-old and a 12-year-old were involved in the robbery.

Channel 9 obtained a police report for the robbery, and it said two suspects threatened a woman with a firearm and stole her Samsung Galaxy smartphone at about 8 a.m. Sunday. The police report didn’t indicate that the suspects were juveniles, but CMPD gave the update on social media on Monday.

NEW: Two kids aged 6 and 12 committed Armed Robbery, per police



Charlotte police report says “they stole the victim’s personal cellphone by deceiving her” then threatened her with a gun when she tried to get it back



They’re holding a presser — more to come @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/faQ2YJ9nLC — Evan Donovan (@EvanDonovan) May 22, 2023

SEE MORE: Teens rob woman at gunpoint, threaten to kidnap son in parking lot on Mother’s Day

CMPD is set to speak about the armed robbery investigation at 2:30 p.m. Monday. You can stream the news conference at this link.

This is a developing story, check back for updates after the news conference.

(WATCH: East Charlotte restaurant vandalized hours before charity drag show brunch)