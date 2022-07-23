6-year-old and 30-year-old in critical condition after hit-and-run, police say
Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash from Friday night that has left two people, — a 6-year-old and a 30-year-old— in critical condition, police said.
Marietta police said the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, along Chert Road between Roswell Road and Gresham Road.
The initial on-scene investigation revealed that the two people, a man and a boy, were walking alongside Chert Road when they were struck from behind by what investigators believe was a 2009-2013 Toyota Corolla.
The driver fled the scene, police said.
The car has a spoiler on the back and stickers on the back window, according to the police report.
Police did not release the names of the two victims and are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer R. Clark at 770-794-5364.
