6-year-old boy dies in drive-by shooting while playing at Mississippi park, cops say

A day at the park turned tragic for the family of a 6-year-old boy killed in a drive-by shooting over the weekend, Mississippi police say.

Oterrious “Bull” Marks was playing with friends when gunfire erupted at a McComb park Sunday, Feb. 20, the Enterprise-Journal reported, citing police. Marks’ mother, Kyoukius Washington, is now calling for an end to the “the recklessness and senselessness” that killed her young son.

“This is not something you would expect,” Washington told the newspaper. “You take your kids to the park, you’re not going to bring them back home.”

Authorities said at least four others, including Washington’s older son, were shot as they played basketball at the park that afternoon, according to WDAM and WJTV. Washington’s older son was treated for his injuries at a hospital and released, as was another victim.

Two others were listed in critical condition, WDAM reported. Their conditions were unknown as of Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Recalling the incident, Washington told the Enterprise-Journal “there were so many guns” and “they wouldn’t stop shooting.”

Oterrious was a first-grade student in the McComb School District, the newspaper reported. McClatchy News reached out to the district for comment on Tuesday, Feb. 22, and was awaiting a response.

McComb police have since arrested four people in connection with the shooting, the department announced on Facebook on Monday, Feb. 21.

The suspects — a 17-year-old, two 18-year-olds and a 19-year-old — are all charged with capital murder and four counts of aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to human life.

Authorities haven’t released information on a possible motive but believe the shooting may have been gang related, WDAM reported.

“I don’t know who the target was in this situation,” Washington told the Enterprise-Journal, “but I know for sure it wasn’t my 6-year-old son.”

McComb is about 80 miles south of Jackson.

