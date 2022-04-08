6-year-old boy dies after shooting at DeKalb County home, police confirm

A six-year-old boy who was shot at a home in DeKalb County Friday has died, police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

Police said the shooting happened at a home on Wood Path Trail.

The child was shot in the upstairs bedroom of a home and rushed to Emory Decatur Hospital by his father and uncle, who were both home at the time of the shooting, according to police.

Police said the initial indication is that the shooting was accidental.

The child’s identity and condition have not been released. It’s unclear if anyone is facing charges or who shot the child.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach talked to neighbors, who said they believe that several children live at the home.

We're working to learn more about this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.




