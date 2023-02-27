6-year-old boy drowns in a canal in Tamarac over the weekend, Broward deputies say

Authorities announced Monday that a 6-year-old boy drowned in a canal in Tamarac moments after he disappeared from a residential area over the weekend.

Deputies rushed to the 100 block of Ann Lee Lane at around 1 p.m. Saturday after receiving a call about a missing child, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. But moments later, the boy was found drowned in a nearby canal.

Deputies then pulled the victim out of the water and tried to save him before he was taken to a hospital. There he was pronounced dead, detectives say. According to BSO, foul play is not suspected.

Authorities didn’t release additional information.