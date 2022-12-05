6-year-old boy finds unattended gun, shoots Rockford woman

Police tape

A Rockford woman is in the hospital after being shot by a child who found an unattended gun, police said.

Rockford police said the shooting happened around 8:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Belmont Boulevard. When officers arrived, they were told a boy, 6, obtained an unattended gun from inside the home and fired it.

The boy's shot hit a 28-year-old woman who was taken to the hospital. Police said as of Monday afternoon, the woman was stable, but they did not say how severe her injuries are.

Two people, Khadijah Morris, 28, and Ashley Laures, 29, were both charged with endangering the life/health of a child. Morris was also charged for not having a valid FOID card.

It's the second time within the past few weeks a child found an unattended gun and fired it.

On Nov. 20, a 6-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed himself after finding his father's loaded pistol unattended in the living room. The boy's father, Ellioth Lopez, was charged with the felony offense of endangering the life/health of a child.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd said it's up to gun owners to ensure incidents like these don't happen.

“Being a responsible gun owner is a vital step when it comes to owning a gun, especially when there are children in the home,” Chief Redd said in a news release. “If someone is in your home and around your children, being informed about any weapons they may bring around them is paramount as well. Seeing another incident caused by an unattended gun, in such a short time after a death of a child, is very disheartening."

The Rockford Police Department partnered with Project Child Safe to offer gun locking kits for residents. You can pick up a kit for free at any of the three Rockford Police Department district headquarters while supplies last.

