6-year-old boy found buried under floor of Arkansas home. A girl was rescued, cops say

Police found the body of a 6-year-old boy buried under the floor of an Arkansas home, according to state investigators. They also rescued a young girl who was living there, authorities say.

Arkansas State Police were called to the address — in the small eastern Arkansas community of Moro — by Lee County sheriff’s deputies around 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 16, police said in a news release.

The mother of the children, 28-year-old Ashley Roland, was taken into custody, along with 33-year-old Nathan Bridges, the release said.

The boy was buried beneath a hallway floor, police said. Investigators believe he died as long as three months ago, as a result of injuries inflicted at the home.

Police found a girl the same age as the boy with burns to her scalp, which is also being investigated. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Both adults are charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, endangering the welfare of a minor and tampering with physical evidence, the release said.

Moro is roughly 85 miles east of downtown Little Rock.

