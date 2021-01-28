6-Year-Old Boy Found Safe in New Jersey After Missing From a Torched House in Pennsylvania

Carl Samson

A child who went missing in Wyncote, Pennsylvania has been located in Cherry Hill, New Jersey on Monday afternoon. Isaac Hwang, 6, was reported missing on Sunday after his mother came to pick him up from his father’s home on the 1400 block of Clements Road. To her horror, the house had been set on fire, while Isaac and his father, Jaemyung Hwang, were nowhere to be found. Police issued an endangered person alert for the father-and-son, who was last seen in Hwang’s 2021 BMW X5. Detectives used GPS technology to track down the vehicle’s location. They were initially led to Edison, New Jersey, and then to Cherry Hill. “Vehicles that have position data, we’re able to, with proper legal process, reach out to the manufacturers and they can provide us with that information as to where the vehicle is currently located,” Cheltenham Township Police Lt. Andy Snyder told CBS Philly. The father was taken in for questioning without issue. Aside from the father-and-son, police found a third, unidentified male with them. Meanwhile, Isaac was taken to Cooper University Hospital for medical evaluation. The fire marshal found the house fire was intentionally set. Further investigation revealed the fire started in the fireplace around 5 a.m. on Sunday, lighting furniture in proximity. Neighbors believe that Hwang was flipping the house to be sold, according to WPVI. While Isaac was missing, investigators also alerted the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) over concerns that Hwang might flee to his home country of Korea. Hwang could face a number of charges, including child endangerment and false imprisonment. The arson case is also under investigation. Feature Images via Pennsylvania State Police

