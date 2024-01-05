6-year-old boy found sleeping in bed with 2 loaded guns in Stowe Township; 4 people charged

A 6-year-old boy was found sleeping in bed with two loaded guns. Now, four people are facing charges.

Neighbors told Channel 11 they saw police activity on Frazier Avenue Wednesday and multiple people were in custody.

Delbert and Latoya James, Kayla Scott and Walter Banks are all facing charges in connection to the incident.

Four guns were recovered from the home, all of them loaded. According to police, two of the loaded guns were found under a sheet in a bed next to a sleeping 6-year-old

Eleven bricks of suspected heroin and fentanyl were also found in an upstairs laundry basket.

Court documents show all four were released either on their own recognizance, nonmonetary or $1 bond.

Channel 11 spoke with multiple people who told us that wasn’t harsh enough.

“They should be arrested and put in jail for a long time. That’s the problem, they’re not getting punished,” one woman said.

All four have preliminary hearings set for later this month.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh Weekend Winter Storm: How much snow we could see and latest timing Monroeville police officer shot by Crumbl Cookie armed robbery suspect Lawmaker wants to end City of Pittsburgh’s ‘sanctuary city’ status, ban designation statewide VIDEO: Many neighbors in favor of adding GetGo location to Pittsburgh's North Side DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts