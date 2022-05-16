6-year-old boy hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the head in Glen Hazel

WPXI.com News Staff
A 6-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital by medics after accidentally shooting himself with a firearm.

Allegheny County 911 confirmed that police and EMS units responded to the scene in the 400 block of Johnston Avenue after 8 p.m.

It’s not clear at this time how the boy got access to the firearm.

The boy is said to be in critical condition. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene, actively working to learn more. Stay with us for details.

