6-year-old boy hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the head in Glen Hazel

A 6-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital by medics after accidentally shooting himself with a firearm.

Allegheny County 911 confirmed that police and EMS units responded to the scene in the 400 block of Johnston Avenue after 8 p.m.

It’s not clear at this time how the boy got access to the firearm.

The boy is said to be in critical condition. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Police and EMS responded to the 400 block of Johnston Avenue for reports of a 6-year-old male who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition by medics.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating.

