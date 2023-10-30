6-year-old boy injured after being run over by a train in Columbus, authorities say

A 6-year-old boy has been injured after being run over by a train Monday afternoon in Columbus, according to authorities.

Police said the incident occurred around 5:27 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Terminal Court.

The child will be taken to an Atlanta area hospital for treatment, according to authorities.

Authorities did not provide details about how the boy crossed paths with the train.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new information becomes available.