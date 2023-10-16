6-Year-Old Boy Killed In Alleged Anti-Muslim Hate Crime

A 6-year-old boy and his mother were stabbed over a dozen times late Saturday morning in what authorities say was an anti-Muslim hate crime.

Landlord Joseph Czuba, 71, was charged with murder and hate crime for stabbing his tenants, Wadea Al-Fayoume, 6, and his mother, Hanaan Shahin, 32, in Plainfield, Illinois.

Czuba was charged on Sunday with two counts of hate crime alongside first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

“Detectives were able to determine that both victims in this brutal attack were targeted by the suspect due to them being Muslim and the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis,” said a statement by the Plainfield Township Homicide department.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Shahin, who was stabbed over a dozen times, is expected to survive, according to officials.

“He loved everything, he loved everybody, loved his toys, anything with a ball ― basketball, soccer. He loved to color; he loved to swing around. He loved his parents. He loved his family and his friends. He loved life,” said Ahmed Rehab, the executive director of the Chicago office for the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

“He has no clue about these larger issues happening in the world. But he was made to pay for it,” said Rehab.

At approximately 11:38 a.m., according to police, the mother opened the door for Czuba when he proceeded to choke her and attempted to stab her.

According to written text messages reportedly sent to the father of the boy by the mother from the hospital and shared with CAIR-Chicago, the landlord, who had been angry with what he was seeing in the news, had shouted, “You Muslims must die!” before he proceeded to attack her with a 12-inch serrated military-style knife.

The mother then ran to the bathroom and dialed 911. By the time she came out, Czuba had stabbed her son 26 times, according to police.

“This all happened in seconds,” said Rehab.

Wadea Al-Fayoume just turned 6 years-old earlier this month.

Czuba was found Saturday outside the home and “sitting upright outside on the ground near the driveway of the residence” with a cut on his forehead, authorities said.

He is currently in custody and awaiting a court appearance.

“To take a six-year-old child’s life in the name of bigotry is nothing short of evil,” tweeted JB Pritzker, the governor of Illinois. “Wadea should be heading to school in the morning. Instead, his parents will wake up without their son. This wasn’t just a murder – it was a hate crime.”

The mother and boy rented the ground floor of a house from Czuba for two years, said CAIR. The mother and father immigrated from the West Bank 12 years ago. Their son had just turned 6 two weeks prior.

“Today’s attack, which left a mother critically injured and an innocent child (her 6-year-old son) stabbed to death in his home, is a result of the rising islamophobia and hateful rhetoric spewed about carelessly and recklessly this week,” said Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) in a statement.

“We can grieve without betraying our shared humanity. We must reject all forms of dehumanization, scapegoating, and collective punishment. In the name of Wadea Al-Fayoume and every child put at risk by bigotry, we must unequivocally stand against islamophobia and antisemitism in all their forms.”