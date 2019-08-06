6-year-old boy killed at Gilroy Garlic Festival shot in the back, coroner's office says

SALINAS, Calif. – The 6-year-old boy killed at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on July 28 died from a fatal gunshot wound to the back, according to the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.

The office released its findings Monday regarding the three people killed at the festival: Stephen Romero, 6, Keyla Salazar, 13, both from San Jose, and 25-year-old Trevor Irby, originally from Romulus, New York.

While Salazar and Irby had fatal gunshot wounds to their chests, Romero was shot in the back. All three deaths were ruled as homicides after the July 28 shooting, a coroner's office representative confirmed, which left more than a dozen other people wounded.

Last week, the county Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office said the shooter, Santino William Legan, 19, shot himself in the mouth and died by suicide.

Earlier in the investigation, Gilroy police said three officers engaged the shooter in less than a minute. It was initially widely reported by media outlets that police shot and killed him.

Contradictions: Gilroy Garlic Festival shooter died by suicide, coroner says

Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee has pushed back on claims that the coroner’s report contradicted earlier reports by police that officers fatally stopped Legan.

The shooter turned his AK-47-type rifle from shooting at the crowd to police. Officers returned fire, and Legan fell to his knees, then the ground. At some point, he used his rifle to fire a bullet into his mouth.

"I don't think it contradicts anything," Smithee said. "Whether he was able to get a shot off into his head after we shot him doesn't change the series of events at the scene."

Prior to the shooting, Legan is believed to have posted to a now-deleted Instagram account promoting a book associated with white supremacists.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig Fair said "the presumption is yes" that the account belonged to Legan but could not definitely say it was his.

Books influenced Gilroy, El Paso shooter: Amazon sells books promoting white supremacy

All three victims were people of color. FBI officials have said they don't believe Legan targeted any particular groups, and his ideology is unclear.

Josephine Guicho holds her phone showing a photo of her 6-year-old nephew Stephen Romero in San Jose, Calif., Monday, July 29, 2019. Romero is one of three young people who died when a gunman opened fire at a popular California food festival this past weekend. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) More

Romero's grandmother, Maribel Romero, described the 6-year-old as a happy child.

"This is really hard, there's no words to describe," she told KRON-TV. "I don't think this is fair."

In an extended Facebook post, Irby’s cousin, Hayley Walborm, said he was planning to propose to his longtime girlfriend.

Instagram: Media 'wrong' on Garlic Festival shooter's white supremacy ideology, FBI says

“It’s humbling to see and to know how many lives you have touched, but I already knew this,” Walborm wrote. “You were everyone’s friend. You always tried to make people smile and laugh. I vow to live life to the fullest in your honor and to be a friend to everyone I come into contact with, like you.”

On Sunday, Salazar’s family held a birthday party for what would have been her 14th birthday. A mariachi group played Rocio Durcal’s “Amor Eterno,” a song famous across Latin America about losing a loved one, in a San Jose park.

Her family also expressed concern with attacks against people of color, including El Paso, where a suspected gunman killed 22 people Saturday, reportedly posting a white supremacist manifesto online saying he wanted to attack Hispanics before the killings.

But Salazar's family said her death has brought the community closer together.

“Keyla would have hugged everyone who came to her party, whether she knew them or not,” her mother, Lorena Pimentel de Salazar, said.

"Keyla had a huge heart, a huge heart for others."

Salazar's wake was scheduled for Monday.

Contributing: Kate Cimini and Joel Szydlowski, Salinas Californian, and USA TODAY. Follow Eduardo Cuevas on Twitter: @eduardomcuevas.

This article originally appeared on Salinas Californian: Gilroy Garlic Festival victim, 6, shot in the back: coroner