6-year-old boy was killed, thrown into the Ohio River, police say. His mom is charged with murder.

Quinlan Bentley and Cameron Knight, Cincinnati Enquirer
·1 min read
Police say the 6-year-old James was last seen near Crawford Street in Middletown, Ohio.
CINCINNATI — A 6-year-old reported missing from Middletown was killed and thrown in the Ohio River, police said Sunday night. His mother is charged with murder.

James Robert Hutchinson was reporting missing Sunday morning by his mother, Brittany Gosney, officials said in a statement.

"Sadly, upon further questioning of Brittany Gosney and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, they now say that James was killed in Preble County a few days ago," the statement said. "The child's body was brought back to Middletown, where they live, and later put into the Ohio River."

Middletown police said they are beginning the work needed to recover his body from the river. "The river is very high and treacherous, so we will not be disclosing the exact location in hopes of avoiding another tragic incident," police said.

Gosney, 29, is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Hamilton, 42, is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Police said two other children lived with the couple but have been removed from the residence.

"The Middletown Division of Police would like to thank the many people that came out to help search for James and the organized search teams that responded," officials said Sunday night.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: James Robert Hutchinson death: Mom Brittany Gosney charged with murder

