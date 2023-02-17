6-year-old brings handgun to Norfolk elementary school, police say; mother charged

Norfolk police charged the mother of a 6-year-old whom police said brought a handgun to Little Creek Elementary School on Thursday.

According to a police press release, police were called to Little Creek Elementary located at 7901 Nancy Drive around 3:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a student having a weapon in school.

The handgun was turned over to police by a school staff member, and no injuries were reported.

The mother was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and allowing access to a loaded firearm by children. She was issued a summons. The Virginian-Pilot is not identifying her to avoid the possibility of identifying the child.

Norfolk Public Schools was not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back with The Virginian-Pilot for updates.

kelsey.kendall@virginiamedia.com