6-year-old child dead and two other people injured after shooting in Lackawanna

According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, at around 1:47 a.m. officers responded to calls about a person shot at 100 King St.

When JSO arrived, officers located three people, a man, a 12-year-old girl, and a 6-year-old boy, with gunshot wounds.

All three victims were taken to the hospital for medical treatment, but the 6-year-old boy was pronounced dead after arrival. The other two victims are in non-life-threatening condition.

Witnesses describe the suspect as a black male with a light complexion. He was last seen running away from the crime scene.

JSO is on the scene and will be conducting additional interviews.

This marks the 10th child under 18 killed in Jacksonville this year, according to JSO records.

Anyone with information involving the crime is asked to contact the JSO non-emergency line (904) 630-0500.

