6-year-old child located, suspect in vehicle robbery still missing

Alexandra Koch, Aiken Standard, S.C.
·1 min read

Feb. 16—The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating the suspect in a vehicle robbery and child abduction Tuesday night.

A black, four-door 2019 Kia Optima with GA License Plate CRR9108 was stolen from 5412 Jefferson Davis Highway around 8:13 p.m., according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

Six-year-old Kashous Gordon, a Black male, was in the back seat of the vehicle when it was stolen and was not related to the suspect. Gordon was located around 10:30 p.m. and is safe and unharmed, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Rahem Laquan Devoe, 31, has been identified as the suspect and is presumed to be armed with a handgun. He and the vehicle are still missing.

Devoe is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs approximately 270 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

The investigation in on-going and updates will be sent out as they become available, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Breaking news. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories