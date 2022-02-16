6-year-old child located, suspect in vehicle robbery still missing

Feb. 16—The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating the suspect in a vehicle robbery and child abduction Tuesday night.

A black, four-door 2019 Kia Optima with GA License Plate CRR9108 was stolen from 5412 Jefferson Davis Highway around 8:13 p.m., according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

Six-year-old Kashous Gordon, a Black male, was in the back seat of the vehicle when it was stolen and was not related to the suspect. Gordon was located around 10:30 p.m. and is safe and unharmed, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Rahem Laquan Devoe, 31, has been identified as the suspect and is presumed to be armed with a handgun. He and the vehicle are still missing.

Devoe is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs approximately 270 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

The investigation in on-going and updates will be sent out as they become available, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Breaking news. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.