Five people injured in Russian attacks on Kherson, among them 3-year-old child

Five people were injured in a Russian attack on Kherson on 19 November: a 3-year-old girl with her 55-year-old grandmother, a 59-year-old man and two women aged 47 and 69.

Source: Mrochko on Telegram, Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs

Quote: "Kherson is again under fire from the Russian occupation forces! Powerful explosions are heard in the city. Stay safe! Keep away from windows and remember the rule of two walls [a safety rule whereby a person keeps two walls with no windows between them and the street during attacks – ed.]."

Details: After that, Mrochko said that a six-year-old child was wounded in Kherson as a result of Russian attacks. The child is now receiving medical attention.

According to Mrochko, information on other victims of the attack is being established.

Updated: According to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a multi-storey residential building was damaged as a result of the attack.

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry reported that five people suffered in the attack: a 3-year-old girl with her 55-year-old grandmother, a 59-year-old man and two women, 47 and 69 years old.

"All received shrapnel wounds. Doctors are providing them with the necessary medical attention. The child and grandmother were walking in the front yard. They were caught under the fire of enemy artillery near the entryway [of their home – ed.]," the Interior Ministry said.

