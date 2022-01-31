6-year-old dancer goes viral
Esenya Mikheeva, a 6-year-old dancer, is serious about her craft – and she recently went viral for her skills.
Esenya Mikheeva, a 6-year-old dancer, is serious about her craft – and she recently went viral for her skills.
The Bengals and the Rams have combined for the most losses in any Super Bowl matchup in history.
"Talk about saying the quiet part loud," tweeted conservative commentator Bill Kristol.
Daniil Medvedev threatened to prioritise hard-court tournaments in Moscow over Wimbledon or the French Open after the crowd turned on him during his Australian Open final defeat against Rafael Nadal.
The actress shared a photo of herself in a revealing bodysuit on Instagram Saturday
A white man from DeLand, Florida has been released from the Volusia County Jail after being arrested on charges of physically and verbally assaulting two […]
Actor, director, and entrepreneur Eva Longoria swears by trampoline workouts followed by heavy weights and an intermittent fasting diet to stay healthy, happy.
I deserve a Pulitzer for this investigation.View Entire Post ›
Brad Pitt walks past one of the first homes built in New Orleans by his Make It Right Foundation in this 2008 photo. AP Photo/Alex BrandonBrad Pitt’s Make It Right Foundation built 109 eye-catching and affordable homes in New Orleans for a community where many people were displaced by damage wrought by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Now this housing development is in disarray. The vast majority of the recently constructed homes are riddled with construction-related problems that have led to mold, te
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after today’s loss to the Bengals that he wanted a replay review of a potential Joe Mixon fumble, but the officials told him the play couldn’t be reviewed because Mixon had given himself up. Reid said he called timeout and talked to the officials asking them to review the play. [more]
Jim Lamon, a candidate for U.S. Senate, said he signed a document falsely asserting he had the power to cast Arizona's electoral votes for Trump because he thought it was only a contingency plan.
Missouri’s first Black congresswoman’s car was littered with bullets last weekend while it was parked in St. Louis. Despite sources believing she was not the […]
It’s hard to know if quarterback Matthew Stafford or his wife, Kelly, is more excited about the Los Angeles Rams reaching Super Bowl 56.
Here's a roundup of Patriots players reacting on Twitter to the Bengals beating the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game and reaching Super Bowl LVI in dramatic fashion.
A perfectly hilarious and troll-oriented headline from @dan_labbe on Big Ben's retirement and big failure:
Las Vegas also reportedly hired Dave Ziegler as the general manager.
What will the latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll possibly be on January 31? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Monday morning
NASCAR teams have done what once seemed impossible, building a track inside L.A.'s Coliseum. This is how they did it and how drivers feel about it.
Jimmie Johnson was behind the wheel in the Rolex 24 at Daytona when his No. 48 Ally Cadillac team fell out of contention for his first victory in the race.
Tom Brady announces his retirement two days after Ben Roethlisberger does the same.
When they got very bad my husband opened a new bank account, and deposited his checks there with me having no access. It’s hard to be a stepmother and help raise your husband’s children without contributing to their lives financially. As their stepmother, you are their guardian and hopefully their friend.