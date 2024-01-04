6-year-old dead, mom found running around naked in ‘very chaotic’ scene, Texas cops say

A Texas woman is facing a capital murder charge in the death of her 6-year-old daughter, police told news outlets.

San Antonio police were called for reports of a disturbance involving a naked woman Jan. 3, according to WOAI.

“She said she heard someone screaming really, really loud and she was freaked out, she was very confused,” Genevieve Cisneros, the sister of a resident at the apartment complex, told the news outlet.

When officers arrived, they said they found Nephiterea Sancho running around naked, according to KSAT.

Police say her daughter, Hosanna Sancho, was found dead inside an apartment with a wound to her body, according to KENS.

Officials have not released how Hosanna was killed but say she died from trauma to the body and was not shot, the outlet reported.

“Initially it was very chaotic as officers arrived, separating witnesses and people who were involved,” Sgt. Washington Moscoso of the San Antonio Police Department told the outlet.

Court records show Nephiterea Sancho was arrested 14 years ago and charged with injury to a child, when she was accused of choking her 3-year-old niece, WOAI reported.

In that case, she was sent to a state hospital in 2011 when she pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, KSAT reported. She was transferred to a state hospital again in 2021, when she stopped complying with her treatment and was arrested on a parole violation, according to the outlet.

“She has said some stuff to detectives,” Moscoso told KENS. “Again, all of that is going to be evidence at this point, so I can’t say what she said.”

McClatchy News reached out to police for more information on Jan. 4 but did not immediately hear back.

No attorney was listed for Sancho in court records. She was given a $1 million bond.

