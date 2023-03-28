6-year-old dies days after crash with driver fleeing cops kills his mom, CA police say

A 6-year-old boy has now died following a vehicle crash involving a driver fleeing police that also killed his mother, California police reported.

Hercules police announced the child’s death in a Monday, March 27, news release posted on Facebook. Charges against the other driver will be upgraded, police said.

The 6-year-old was critically injured in a crash Thursday, March 23, that killed his mother and also injured his twin brother, police said in an earlier news release.

Contra Costa County sheriff’s deputies notified Hercules police of a stolen 2021 Mazda SUV at 7:27 p.m., the release said. An officer spotted the SUV and gave chase.

After a short pursuit, the SUV crashed into a 2017 Nissan, police said. The driver jumped out and ran away but was later arrested at a liquor store.

“It was the most horrific thing I (have) ever seen in my life. It was terrible,” witness Tony Dhillon told KGO.

The 31-year-old woman driving the Nissan died at the scene and her twin boys were taken to a hospital, the release said. The names of the woman and the 6-year-old boy who both died have not been publicly released.

Ralph Ellsworth White III, 20, of Vallejo, faces charges including pursuit causing death or great bodily injury, vehicular manslaughter and possession of a stolen vehicle, police told KRON.

Police ask that anyone with information call 510-724-1111.

Hercules is a city of 26,000 people about 25 miles northeast of San Francisco.

