6-year-old dies in fire, Gwinnett police rule death a homicide

A six-year-old boy is dead after a fire that Gwinnett police are ruling a homicide.

It happened on the 4900 block Springs Lane in Peachtree Corners, according to authorities.

The call originally came in as an apartment fire. Both Gwinnett police and fire are on the scene.

When fire officials arrived, they found the boy unresponsive.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

