6-year-old dog with zoomies ‘like a puppy’ looking for home after 500 days at NC shelter

A dog that has spent more than a year at a North Carolina shelter is looking for a home for the holidays.

Shiloh has been at SPCA of Wake County in Raleigh for more than 500 days, according to a Dec. 11 post from the shelter on Facebook. He’s had some trouble finding someone to adopt him as their pet, but the shelter hopes Shiloh won’t have to wait much longer.

“We adore this guy but would love for him to be in his forever home in time to celebrate Christmas,” the shelter said in its post.

Shiloh originally went to a new home after being adopted, but he was soon returned to the shelter because he didn’t get along with other pets in the household, according to Shiloh’s adoption page.

The black and white pup is about 6 years old, according to the shelter. He’s considered an XL-sized dog on the website, weighing more than 80 pounds.

Shiloh is fairly energetic despite his age, the shelter said, and he loves to “bounce and zoom around like a puppy.” He’s a big fan of playing with stuffed toys, too.

The “super snuggly” dog also loves to give people kisses, and in return, get belly rubs, according to the shelter.

Aside from wanting to find a permanent home, one of Shiloh’s biggest desires is eating peanut butter. He loves to eat the sweet treat, the shelter said, but he doesn’t like the sticky residue it leaves in his mouth.

Shiloh has a few personality “quirks” that the shelter said are important for potential owners to know. Calling him a “ladies man,” SPCA of Wake County said the dog has a tendency to get nervous around men. He also requires being the only pet in a household, the shelter said.

He’s learning how to walk on a leash as well, the shelter said.

Shiloh’s adoption fee is $95, according to the SPCA of Wake County’s website. Anyone interested in adopting can submit an adoption survey and schedule an appointment with the shelter.

