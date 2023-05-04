6-year-old fatally shot in head while playing video games in his bed, Virginia cops say

Kingston Campbell was your average 6-year-old, his family told news outlets.

The Virginia boy loved to laugh, dance and be silly. Most of all, he loved video games.

“I mean this kid would literally sneak and be up on his nintendo switch at late night hours just so he can play fortnite or roblox,” Kingston’s mother, Shay Fowler, told WSLS in a statement. “He didn’t care if it was a school night.”

Kingston was doing just that on May 1 when he was shot in the head as he played video games in his bed, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:15 p.m.

They soon learned the victim was a child, police said in a news release. By the time officers arrived, he had died.

“I’m still trying to figure out what I’m going to do tomorrow whenever I go to sleep and I don’t hear him say my name,” Kingston’s stepdad, Hugh Oulds, told WDBJ. “Or I come through the house and he’s not there to ask me to turn on Fortnite.”

Fowler said her son also loved stuffed animals and electronics, according to WSLS.

“We could go in any store, if he saw a stuffed animal he would cry until i got it for him,” Fowler told the station. “Kingston had me wrapped around his little finger. He was my weakness. My only son. ... I will never be the same again.”

His death is the third shooting death of a child — including a 12-year-old and a 16-year-old — in Lynchburg so far this year, WSET and WDBJ reported. Police called the shooting “a senseless tragedy.”

Surveillance video from the incident shows several people shooting into a home before running away, according to police. No arrests have been made as of May 4.

“The LPD strives to partner with and protect our residents and visitors daily,” police said in a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page. “To effectively do so, we need those members of our community who have knowledge about criminal activity such as this to come forward.”

“The victim and his family deserve nothing less,” they said.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

Kingston’s funeral is planned for Tuesday, May 9, according to his obituary.

Lynchburg is about 115 miles west of Richmond.

