6-year-old fighting for life after Texas man bashed his head with baseball bat

[Source]

A 6-year-old boy is fighting for his life after his neighbor struck his head with a baseball bat in Georgetown, Texas.

What happened: Daniel Logan, 39, allegedly broke into the family’s home in the 300 block of Rock Mill Loop at around 5 a.m. on Sept. 11. Armed with the bat, Logan hit 6-year-old Jeremy Tang Diaz in the head and tried to attack his parents, Yilin and Arturo. Jeremy sustained critical injuries that sent him into a coma.

Before breaking into his neighbors' home, Logan attacked his own mother, Cynthia, with the bat, according to Fox 7 Austin. She reportedly suffered a broken tooth, a facial laceration and periorbital edema around her left eye.

Charges: Logan was arrested and charged with injury to a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member. Both are felonies in the first degree.

Fighting for his life: Jeremy remained in a coma as of Monday morning, according to one of two GoFundMe campaigns organized for him. He is reportedly scheduled for more exams, including an MRI.

Jeremy was attacked in his sleep. His father told KVUE that he had just received a new belt in jiu-jitsu, played his first soccer match and was studying Chinese characters:

"He was telling his mama on the way home [that] he just couldn't wait to start the week, to go back to jiu-jitsu, tie the belt. And the last thing I told him when he got covered [was], ‘See you in the morning.’ He was so eager to go to sleep."

The incident is currently under investigation. A motivation behind the attack is still unknown.

