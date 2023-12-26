6-year-old flying alone put on wrong flight, lands in Orlando

A 6-year-old boy flying alone from Philadelphia to Fort Myers was “incorrectly boarded” onto a flight to Orlando on Dec. 21, a Spirit Airlines spokesperson said Thursday.

The Spirit Airlines spokesperson said that the boy was always under the care and supervision of a Spirit ream member and that the boy’s family was contacted as soon as they discovered the error. The spokesperson did not say how the mistake was made, but said that an internal investigation was underway.

The boy’s grandmother, Maria Ramos, told southwest Florida TV station WINK-TV that it was the boy’s first time on a plane.

“They told me, ‘No, he’s not on this flight. He missed his flight’,” Ramos told the station. “I said, ‘No, he could not miss his flight because I have the check-in tag’.”

Ramos said that she ran inside the plane and asked the flight attendant where her grandson was. She said that the flight attendant told her that she had no kids with her on the flight.

Spirit Airlines has offered to reimburse for Ramos' drive from Fort Meyers to Orlando, but Ramos told WINK-TV all she wants is answers.

“I want them to call me. Let me know how my grandson ended up in Orlando. How did that happen?” Ramos told the TV station.

