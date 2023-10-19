6-year-old found stabbed after a call about an apartment fire, Georgia police say

A death investigation is underway after a 6-year-old was found stabbed inside an Atlanta-area apartment, Georgia authorities say.

Police and fire crews responded around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, after someone called about a fire at a Peachtree Corners apartment complex, Gwinnett County police said in a news release.

Crews said a fire alarm was going off in one of the first-floor units, where they discovered the child after going inside. He was unresponsive and had been stabbed multiple times, police said.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he died, according to the release. Authorities haven’t released his name pending notification of family.

The boy was the only person in the apartment at the time, though police said they detained a woman they believe lives in the unit where he was found. Authorities said they found her behind the building wearing wet clothes and only one sock.

Police didn’t mention a motive but said they’re investigating how the woman could be involved.

Peachtree Corners is about 20 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

