6-year-old Georgetown boy dies from injuries following September attack

GEORGETOWN, Texas - A 6-year-old Georgetown boy who was attacked by an intruder with a baseball bat in September died from his injuries, his father, Arturo Diaz, said.

According to a post on his GoFundMe page, Jeremey Diaz died from his injuries on Nov. 14.

Around 5 a.m. on September 11, Williamson County Sheriff's deputies responded to a disturbance at a home in the 300 block of Rock Mill Loop in Georgetown.

Detectives determined that 39-year-old Daniel Logan was armed with a bat when he forced his way inside the home and attacked two victims. An adult and child were taken to hospitals for treatment.

According to Williamson County affidavits, Logan struck his mother, 65-year-old Cynthia Logan, in the face with a baseball bat, causing an injury to Cynthia's face to include a broken tooth, facial laceration and periorbital edema in her left eye.

Jeremy Diaz, 6, has been hospitalized since September following an attack with a baseball bat. His father said he died from his injuries in November.

Logan also struck six-year-old Jeremy Tang Diaz in the head with a baseball bat, causing serious bodily injury to the child.

Officials said the incident was a random act.

Logan was charged with two first-degree felonies, Injury to a Child and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against a Family Member.