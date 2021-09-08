6-year-old girl who died at Colorado adventure park sustained ‘multiple blunt force injuries’ on thrill ride

An initial cause of death has been determined for the 6-year-old girl who died Sunday night at a Glenwood Springs, Colo., adventure park.

The girl, identified Wednesday as Wongel Estifano, suffered “multiple blunt force injuries” on the Haunted Mine Drop ride at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, according to the Garfield County Coroner’s Office.

Officials have still not revealed how the girl sustained the injuries or what happened on the ride.

Glenwood Caverns employees performed first aid until paramedics from the Glenwood Springs Fire Department arrived at the park and pronounced the girl, who had been on vacation with her family from Colorado Springs, dead.

“Wongel was a beautiful, caring, and cheerful girl who loves Jesus so much for a 6 year old girl. Her life was cut short in this tragic accident,” a family friend wrote on a GoFundMe page.

The park, which was originally supposed to reopen Wednesday, will now be closed until at least Friday.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved,” park officials previously said in a statement.

The Haunted Mine Drop ride, which opened in July 2017, plummets 110 feet into a mountain and is one of the park’s “perennial visitor favorites,” according to its website. The ride has a 46-inch minimum height requirement.