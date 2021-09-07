6-Year-Old Girl Dies On Colorado Amusement Park's Haunted Mine Drop Ride

A 6-year-old girl died at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, on Sunday night following what park officials described as “an incident” on its Haunted Mine Drop ride.

The exact details surrounding the fatality on the ride which plunges passengers 110-feet down into a pitch-black tunnel remain unclear.

The girl was on vacation with her family from Colorado Springs. Her name has not been released.

An investigation is underway after a 6-year-old girl on vacation with her family died after “an incident” on the Haunted Mine Drop ride. (Photo: Chelsea Self/Glenwood Springs Post Independent via AP)

On social media, the park said an investigation into the death “is in progress.”

“Out of respect and concern for all parties involved, we will not have further comment until all details have been confirmed,” it added. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved.”

An incident has occurred on the Haunted Mine Drop ride that resulted in a fatality. An investigation is in progress. Out of respect for all involved, we have no further comment until details have been confirmed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved. — Glenwood Caverns (@GlenwoodCaverns) September 6, 2021

The park is closed Monday and Tuesday, according to an announcement on its website.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.