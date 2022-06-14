6-year-old girl dies after drowning in neighbor’s pool, Gastonia police say

A 6-year-old girl died over the weekend after drowning in her next-door neighbor’s pool, Gastonia Police said.

The girl, identified as Za’myah Judge, reportedly stacked several chairs against her neighbor’s locked pool gate, climbed over and entered the water sometime Saturday, according to a Gastonia Police Department preliminary investigation.

The girl’s brother told investigators that he saw his sister enter the water and ran for help after she did not resurface, police said.

When first responders arrived at the South Emerson Street residence, they took over life-saving measures from the girl’s family who initially attempted to revive her. She was then taken to a local hospital where she later died, police said.

No foul play is suspected in her death, police said.