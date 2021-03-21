6-year-old girl fatally shot over spilled water from clogged toilet, Texas police say

Dawson White
·2 min read

A man in Texas is accused of fatally shooting a 6-year-old girl over spilled water from a clogged toilet, authorities say.

Police in Pasadena responded to an apartment complex around 11:30 a.m. Friday following a call about a shooting, KPRC reported.

The girl — identified by family members as Laurionne Walker — had been shot multiple times, according to the outlet.

Police said Raymeon Means, 35, shot Laurionne after becoming angry over spilled water, KHOU reported.

The “alleged reason is that the victim clogged the toilet and that the water spillage angered the suspect and an argument ensued inside the home,” police spokesperson Sgt. R.L Granados told the Houston Chronicle.

A neighbor told KPRC that a man had knocked on his door not long before the shooting and asked him to see if there was water running into his apartment because the girl had clogged the toilet. He left and not long after the neighbors heard arguing.

“[The man] was banging on a car. The woman upstairs had a knife and they were saying, ‘Get out of here. Get out of here!’” Mauricio Alvarez said, according to the outlet. “[Later] he went running upstairs, and we heard like [four to five] shots, and he started running, and we started hearing screams.”

The girl was rushed to a hospital, where she later died, KTRK reported.

Following the incident, police say Means ran off, but authorities found him roughly two blocks away, according to the Chronicle.

He was charged with capital murder and denied bond, KHOU reported.

Laurionne’s mother told KTRK she’d dropped her daughter off with a relative so the woman could attend a vigil for Porsha Branch and her three children, who were killed in a crash just days before. Laurionne’s mother was the aunt of the three children.

Pasadena is just southeast of Houston.

