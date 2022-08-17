6-Year-Old Girl 'Fighting For Her Life' After Getting Shot 9 Times At Atlanta Park

Authorities report that a 6-year-old girl was one of six individuals shot at a community park during a neighborhood softball game at Rosa L. Burney Park in Atlanta.

Stevens’s mother, Selena Goodwin, explained her daughter was shot in multiple places without sharing details of her injuries.

Officials suspect an argument led to the shooting and have now released a photo of an alleged suspect of interest wanted in connection with the shooting.

The image shows a man running wearing a Black t-shirt and grey shorts with an alleged gun in his hand. No arrests have been made yet as the investigation is still pending.

Goodwin has arranged a GoFundMe campaign for Serenity, asking donors to pray for recovery.

The GoFundMe is set to assist the family cover the financial costs of their daughter’s medical bills.

“On Sunday August 7, 2022, my family and I experienced the most unimaginable tragedy ever. While at a softball game at Rosa L. Burney park, my daughter Serenity Stephens who is 6 years old, was shot nine times in multiple places. My daughter is now in the hospital in critical condition. As of now, I’m unable to return to work and don’t know how long I’ll be out. Also, with my daughter being in this condition, I don’t know what other expenses may come. I appreciate all the prayers and concerns and ask that you guys keep Me, my daughter and my family in your prayers as we have a long road to recovery. Anything that is given is genuinely appreciated. Thanks for the well wishes and understanding,” Goodwin wrote.

Commissioner Abdul Rahman is asking for community members to start helping solve the case, explaining if they know anything that could locate the shooter, they should speak up.

“If you see something, you need to say something. That baby in the hospital fighting for her life. We need individuals to come forward. You are either part of the problem or part of the solution,” Rahman said.

“This is a national health issue, gun violence in our community,” Rahman added.

“As we’ve said countless times, we’re just asking citizens to find a way to resolve conflict without weapons,” Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. told reporters during a press meeting.

If you have any information on this case, contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (404) 546-4235. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or by texting the tip to CRIMES (274637).