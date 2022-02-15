6-year-old girl missing since 2019 found under staircase in upstate N.Y.

A 6-year-old girl who disappeared in 2019 was found Monday hidden under a staircase with her biological mother in Saugerties, N.Y.

Paislee Shultis was discovered huddled with Kimberly Cooper in the “Harry Potter”-esque hiding spot, the Kingston Daily Freeman reported. Paislee’s grandfather owns the home where she was found, and her biological father Kirk Shultis Jr. was also arrested Monday at the scene.

Police said Shultis Jr., 32, and Cooper, 33, lost legal custody of Paislee and her older sister in 2019. But when officers went to pick up the children in Tompkins County, Paislee’s older sister was at school but Paislee herself had disappeared.

Cops had long suspected that Paislee was being hidden at 57-year-old Kirk Shultis Sr.’s house on Fawn Road in Saugerties, about 35 miles south of Albany. But all previous searches of the home came up empty, with varying degrees of cooperation from the Shultis family. The family consistently denied that Paislee was there.

Things went differently Monday because of eagle-eyed Detective Erik Thiele, according to the Daily Freeman. Thiele was the one who noticed an odd shape to a staircase leading from the back of the house into the basement.

Police said Thiele shined a light into the stairs and saw a blanket between the slats, the Daily Freeman reported. Officers removed several stairs and discovered Paislee and Cooper in a tiny “small, cold and wet” makeshift room.

Paislee was “well taken care of and in good health,” Saugerties police chief Joseph Sangara told the outlet. “The only problem is she hasn’t attended school and they weren’t educating her at the house.”

The little girl was reunited with her older sister and her unidentified legal guardian.

Shultis Sr., Shultis Jr. and Cooper were all charged with felony custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child.