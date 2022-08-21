6-year-old girl shot in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, police say

A 6-year-old girl who was shot in the arm on the South Side Saturday is the most recent child to be shot in the city of Chicago — at least the eighth child younger than 16 to be shot here this week, according to police.

The child was “near the street” around 6:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Racine Avenue in Englewood when she was shot in the arm, according to an online media notification from Chicago police. It said the girl was taken to St. Bernard Hospital where she had been listed in good condition.

Authorities did not make clear many details of the shooting, including where the gunfire came from

She is the most recent child to be shot in the city, just days after seven children were shot in the city in less than 17 hours.

Police said no arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.

