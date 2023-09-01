6-year-old girl wounded in Orlando drive-by shooting has died, OPD says

A 6-year-old who was wounded in a drive-by shooting on Tuesday has died from her injuries, the Orlando Police Department said.

In an unsigned statement, OPD identified the girl as Ajahliyah Hashim. She died Thursday, the agency said.

Officers responded about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday to Poppy Avenue, in west Orlando’s Carver Shores neighborhood, after a report of a shooting, arriving to find the girl and her mother wounded.

Both were taken to an area hospital. Ajahliyah’s mother, who also was wounded in the shooting, is still hospitalized and receiving treatment, OPD said Friday.

A third victim, identified as 19-year-old Isaiyah Wright, was found at Health Central Hospital in Ocoee, OPD said. He was pronounced dead there.

“At this time, it is believed this was a drive-by shooting and the 6 year old and her mother were not the intended targets,” the OPD statement on Friday said. “Our Homicide Detectives are actively investigating this case and are following all possible leads.”

Anyone with information can call OPD directly or leave an anonymous tip to with Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. Tips leading to an arrest in a homicide can result in a reward up to $5,000.