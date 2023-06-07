6-year-old in ‘grave condition’ after mom, boyfriend arrested for child cruelty, police say

A 6-year-old boy in Clayton County is fighting for his life, according to police.

Clayton County police say Porshe Wells’ 6-year-old son is in “grave condition” at the hospital.

Wells and her boyfriend, 36-year-old Napoleon Tracey Ates Jr., were arrested and charged with child cruelty.

Police say the boy’s injuries include bleeding on the brain, blood clot in the lungs, broken bones and severe bruising all over the body.

Ates was booked into the Clayton County Jail on Tuesday night and charged with cruelty to children, battery-family violence and violation of probation.

Wells is still in the process of being booked into the jail. Her official charges are unclear.

Investigators have not yet released details on the alleged abuse.

