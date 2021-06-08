6-year-old grazed by bullet after 4-year-old fires weapon, Tampa police say

TAMPA — A six-year-old child was grazed by a bullet fired by a four-year-old at home, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The gun used in the shooting was left hidden under a sofa in the house at E Frierson Avenue. A 15-year-old, who is a friend of the children’s family, “appears” to be the owner of the gun, police said.

There were no other injures in the incident, police said. The six-year-old was grazed on the leg by the bullet and was hospitalized, but was not seriously injured.

Police did not release the identity of the children but said the two involved were related. A media release did not state whether adults were present at the time of the shooting.