🌱6-Year-Old Hit By Car Sledding + Mt. Sinai House Fire

Partly sunny. High: 36 Low: 35.

A six-year-old girl was hut by car after sledding in a Southampton parking lot on Sunday. A Jeep began to roll who was airlifted to the hospital. (WABC-TV) Firefighters responded to a fire that broke out at a Mount Sinai home on Sunday afternoon, on West Cliff Drive at about 3:40 p.m.The fire was contained to one to room and was put out with no injuries. (Patch) Saturday's blizzard almost set a single-day snowfall record at MacArthur Ariport. The 23.2 inches of snow in one day was less than the 33 inches that fell during the Blizzard of 2013. (Subscription: Newsday)

Cross-Country Skiing in the Parks at Heckscher Park, Prime Ave., Huntington, 1 to 5 p.m. while there is snow, free

Gov. Kathy Hochul extended the indoor public mask mandate for two more weeks on Friday. The numbers of omicron are improving , she said, but not yet enough to lift the mandate. (Subscription: Newsday)

Donnell Harris went viral when he was interviewed in Brooklyn about the snow on News 12. The video was reshared across social media, including by some celebrities. (News 12)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Miller Place: "Someone plowed the base of my driveway—how do I say thank you to the anonymous saint?" (Nextdoor)

Join Mather Hospital For A HealthyU Webinar On Heart Care (February 1)

Restore America NY February Event (February 3)

Top Journey Tribute Band, Valentines Week Celebration Concert! (February 19)

Long Island Press Covers Half Hollow Hills Athletics (Details)

