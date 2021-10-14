6-year-old hit and killed by pickup truck after stepping off school bus, Texas cops say

A 6-year-old girl who had just gotten off a school bus was killed Wednesday after a pickup truck hit her, Texas police say.

The fatal crash happened around 5 p.m. on the northwest side of Houston, police told KHOU.

The girl, whose identity was not publicly disclosed as of Thursday morning, had exited the school bus and was crossing the street to go to her apartment complex when the truck struck her, KPRC reported. She died at a local hospital.

Police told KTRK the driver of the pickup truck stayed on the scene of the crash and was not believed to be impaired. His phone records will be reviewed to determine if he was using his mobile device at the time of the crash, KTRK reported.

The driver of the truck is not facing any charges as of Thursday, KHOU reported.

It’s the second fatal crash involving a 6-year-old girl in the past week in Houston. On Saturday, 30-year-old Paul Rodriguez was arrested after police said he was driving intoxicated in a crash that killed his 6-year-old stepdaughter, the Houston Chronicle reported.

